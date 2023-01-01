A wandering walrus named Thor took a short vacation in Scarborough this weekend putting paid to the town’s New Year’s Eve celebrations. The tusked traveller hauled himself onto the harbour to take a rest, much to the delight of bemused onlookers.

This isn’t the first time the marine mammal has been spotted this winter - there have also been sightings off the Hampshire coast as well as in France and the Netherlands. It’s believed he came ashore along the North Yorkshire coast at around 10.30pm on Friday (December 30) remaining there for most of the following day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pronounced healthy by Sea Life Centrevolunteers who checked him over yesterday (December 31), he is thought to be around eight years old and nearing adulthood - but could live as old as 40. A cordon was set up to keep onlookers at bay and people were asked to refrain from feeding the blubbery beast.

Despite that, hundreds of onlookers gathered to witness the spectacle for themselves. And, this might not be the last the UK sees of Thor as walruses are known to spend several days in the same location before heading off so there is a chance he could resurface in the area before continuing his journey north to the Arctic.

Most Popular

Scarborough fireworks cancelled

Following advice from wildlife charity British Divers Marine Life Association, a planned New Year’s Eve fireworks display arranged by Scarborough Council had to be cancelled due to concerns the loud noises might cause Thor distress. The council said it was ‘disappointed’ but the safety of the walrus ‘took precedence’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is the walrus still in Scarborough?

A walrus called Thor was spotted having a rest at Scarborough Harbour ahead of the New Year

Advertisement Hide Ad