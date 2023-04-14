Sarah Benny has taken to Instagram to give us a glimpse into her life as she announces her new Channel 4 series. The 41-year-old posted a photo of herself tending to spring flowers with her platinum blonde short hair having finished chemotherapy last month.

The TV presenter was diagnosed with breast cancer in August last year, and has been sharing her positivity through the process with social media updates. In the latest photo , she is kneeled in front of her snake’s head fritillary plants, equipped with a cup of tea and the text: “The fantastic snakes head fritillary!!! So worth the hours of planting over the winter!”

The photo was quickly followed by another post of a photo with her and her family, with Beeny still having her long, pre-chemo, hair and the message: “New series out on Monday! As you can see, filmed last year - at a time when I took my hair for granted!”

Fans were quick to flood the comments with well wishes and excitement for her new Channel 4 show, with one writing: “You look incredible – looking forward to your new series starting next week.”

Another fan added: “Sarah, you look fantastic. Can’t wait to see you back on our screens”, with a third saying: “Hair is looking très chic”.

The TV star was first diagnosed with breast cancer in August last year, saying she was expecting the diagnosis after having lost her mum to it at the age of 39, when Beeny was just 10. In February, her son posted photos on social media of her being back in the hospital for cancer treatment along with surgery “tattoos”, saying: "Mum finally got some tattoos!”

On ITV’s Lorraine show on Friday (April 14), she shared the emotional news that she has been given the all-clear by doctors. Speaking to stand-in host, Christine Lampard, she said: "It’s been a bit of a roller coaster ride. But I feel very fortunate that I had the diagnosis that I did, and that I live in 2023 and that I’m the age that I am. So many things I’m fortunate for so I feel very blessed."