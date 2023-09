Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hollywood legend Samuel L. Jackson has bagged a brand new role in a move that might surprise many. The Pulp Fiction icon has recently been unveiled as the star in a new Warburtons bread advert.

The advert that Jackson is starring in for the UK’s biggest bakery brand, Warburtons, lasts for around two minutes. He turns his hand to the top job in the Warburtons business, alongside the bakery’s real chairman, Jonathan Warburton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The clip begins in Warburton’s headquarters, which in real life is based in Bolton, Lancashire. The actor takes over the office of the real chairman (mentioned above), much to the surprise of his assistant.

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dressed in the chairman’s iconic blue shirt and orange tie, the 74-year-old actor turns to the camera and in his familiar voice, says: “Hi, I’m Jonathan Warburton, chairman of the UK’s largest family bakery.”

Most Popular

Being one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, it’s probably a surprise to see Jackson in an advert. But, it has gone down well with viewers, with one saying: “Holy moly, Warburtons have knocked this clean out of the bakery. Park. Whatever.”