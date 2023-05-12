Russia has threatened the UK with ‘military response’ after pledging to send long-range missiles to Ukraine. Ben Wallace, the UK’s defence secretary said Storm Shadow missiles will be provided to the countries military.

Ukraine has long been asking for long-range missiles as the war in the country rages on. However, countries including the United States had been cautious to send them in case strikes inside Russia could lead to escalation.

After reports emerged that a deal had been struck Moscow said the move would require an "adequate response from our military". It’s believed that missiles launched into Russia would raise the likelihood of a greater reaction from the country.

Storm Shadow, the missile sent by the UK is a long-range, air-launched cruise missile developed by British Aerospace and a French company, which carries a 450kg conventional warhead to a range of up to 200 miles.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Wallace said: "The donation of these weapons systems gives Ukraine the best chance to defend themselves against Russia’s continued brutality, especially the deliberate targeting of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, which is against international law. Ukraine has a right to be able to defend itself against this."

