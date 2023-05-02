Human remains found in a secluded woodland in Wales have been identified as that of a missing man last seen 20 years ago. Russell Scozzi, of West Cross, Swansea, had been missing since May 2002, but it wasn’t until April that South Wales Police discovered his remains near Mumbles.

Scozzi, who worked as a computer expert, was last seen in 2002 at a bus terminal in Swansea. He was 43-years-old and had reportedly quit a high-paying IT position with a multinational corporation a year before.

Mr Scozzi was reported to have travelled widely to places such as Bali and Australia, and he spoke fluent German and French. However, his failure to maintain regular contact with family was regarded as unusual. What concerned them the most was that he made no attempt to contact his children, which they described as extremely out of character.

Police said : "Our investigation into the finding of Mr Scozzi’s remains is ongoing in order that we can establish the circumstances leading up to, and the cause of death.

“The local residents of Waverley Drive supported officers throughout the course of our extensive and prolonged investigation of the scene and I wish to thank them for their support and patience.”

“Following a thorough forensic examination, it’s been established that the remains are those of missing person Russell Scozzi who was last seen in May 2002. His family have been updated and are being supported by specially trained officers at this difficult time.”

In a tribute, his sister said: “My heart goes out to Russell’s children who have grown up without their father and never really knowing what happened to him. Hopefully now we, as a family, can lay him to rest and with the work of South Wales Police discover what happened to him.

“I dearly loved Russell. He was my big brother who I always looked up to when I was growing up, and to lose him in this way has been devastating. Finally, we can be given the opportunity to grieve for him properly.”