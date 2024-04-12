Road rage driver jumps out of car and confronts motorist in dashcam footage
Dashcam footage shows the moment a road rage driver speeds through streets near houses before angrily jumping from his car and confronting another motorist.
In the footage, from Avon and Somerset Police, the driver overtakes the car in front of him, before stopping at a junction. The driver speeds down the road, weaving from left to right. He then pulls over at the side of the road, gets out of the car and gestures furiously at the driver behind him.
The man has been fined and given nine points on his licence after driving erratically and attempting to stop his car and confront another driver. His arrest is part of Operation Snap, a drive across England and Wales to make it easier for drivers to submit dashcam footage to police.
Avon and Somerset Roads Policing Unit said: "A man was convicted of careless driving at Bath Magistrates’ Court. His behaviour resulted in a £440 fine and nine points on his licence.”