What is prostate cancer? Symptoms, causes and treatment explained

Following the public announcement that King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, member of the public are looking to educate themselves on what prostate cancer is, what the symptoms are and how to get treatment.

Although it has not been confirmed which type of cancer King Charles III has, given his separate procedure for an enlarged prostate, many have worried about the possibility of prostate cancer.

Here is everything you need to know about prostate cancer, including the symptoms, causes and treatment.

All of the information has been found via the NHS website.

What is prostate cancer?

Prostate cancer is a form of cancer that occurs in the prostate.

The prostate is part of the male reproductive system, a small gland located between the penis and the bladder, surrounding the urethra.

What are the symptoms of prostate cancer?

Prostate cancer is known for slowly developing meaning that there may not be obvious signs for many years. This is due to symptoms not appearing until the prostate is large enough to affect the tube that urine travels from the bladder out of the urethra.

However the main symptoms to look out for are:

An increased need to urinate

Straining while urinating

A feeling that your bladder has not fully emptied

The NHS have noted that the above symptoms may not necessarily mean you have prostate cancer, but should not be ignored.

What are the causes of prostate cancer?

The causes of prostate cancer are unknown, however the chances of developing prostate cancer increase with age. Most cases of prostate cancer are from men aged over 50 years old.

According to the NHS, recent research has suggested that obesity can increase the risk of prostate cancer.

What treatment can be given for prostate cancer?