As part of the Big Help Out, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales have taken their kids on a jam-packed day of volunteering. Five-year-old Louis was spotted operating a digger with his father while his brother, Prince George, learned how to handle a power drill.

The volunteering took place at 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough where each child got stuck into tasks to help spruce up the shack. Alongside getting behind the controls of a digger, Louis helped fill a wheelbarrow with sand and even did a bit of painting.

Elsewhere, Princess Charlotte helped prepare a new path and was also busy with the paintbrush while all three royal children re-convened for a spot of archery.

The Big Help Out marks the third day of the King’s coronation as millions across the country take part in a day dedicated to volunteering and helping out the community. While the newly crowned King and Queen won’t be taking part, other royals such as The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are attending events.

Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Lawrence are attending a civic service recognising local volunteers at Gloucester Cathedral while Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince Edward are taking part in a puppy training class at the Guide Dogs Training Centre in Reading.

The event was a change from Sunday night’s star-studded coronation concert, where George and Charlotte waved Union flags, sang and sported glowing wristbands during the Windsor Castle event that featured global stars including Lionel Richie, Katie Perry and a host of celebrities from film, TV and theatre.

