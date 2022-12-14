The Prince and Princess of Wales have released the photo which they will use on Christmas cards this year. The photo was taken at their Sandringham home earlier this year.

Featured in the photo is of course Prince William the Prince of Wales, Princess Kate and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The family are walking hand in hand at their Norfolk estate.

The photo was taken by photographer Matt Porteous. According to his social media pages, Matt is an environmental portrait photographer. A spokesperson said: “The Prince and Princess of Wales are delighted to share a new photograph of their family.”

The release of this photo comes a day after King Charles revealed the photo used for his first Christmas card since becoming King. The photo was taken just days before the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles III’s first Christmas card as King (Photo: Sam Hussein)