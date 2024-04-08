Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Post Office CEO Paula Vennells has refused to comment when she was asked if she ‘lied to MPs’ by Channel 4 News.

In the footage, filmed on April 7, Vennells is seen walking away from reporter Alex Thomson before she gets to a road and cycles away.

Alex Thomson says: “Paula, you're accused of lying to MPs, did you lie to MPs? You're accused of being at the centre of a major cover-up in this whole issue. Would you accept that there's been a cover up? There is a lot of evidence that there's been a cover-up.”

Vennells does not respond, only speaking to say “see you soon” to somebody at the scene.

Paula Vennells refuses to comment on Horizon scandal.

This is the first time she has been seen out in public since Channel 4 News reported claims that Post Office management may have known of issues with remote access to the Horizon system years before prosecutions were stopped.