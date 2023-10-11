Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have named a man and woman discovered dead at a house in Nottingham in a suspected murder-suicide. The bodies of Deborah Boulter, 53, and David Boulter, 60, were found by officers who were called to an address on Hallam Road, in Mapperley.

The pair were confirmed dead at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics who attended the scene at around 6.45am on Monday (October 9). A murder investigation into Mrs Boulter has now been launched but the police said they were not seeking anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Clare Gibson said: "This is an incredibly tragic incident and our thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of those affected at this difficult time. A murder inquiry has commenced but we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We are continuing to investigate what has happened so that a file can be prepared for the coroner. Specially trained officers continue to support the family and I’d appeal to the public and the media to respect their privacy."

Most Popular

The bodies of Deborah Boulter, 53, and David Boulter, 60, were found by officers who were called to an address on Hallam Road, in Mapperley.