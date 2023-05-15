Nintendo has received high praise from across the gaming industry after the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom . Both PlayStation and Xbox sent their rival well wishes for the launch of the Breath of the Wild sequel.

Taking to their Twitter accounts, PlayStation and Xbox sent messages to the Japanese video game company to celebrate the release of the game. All three companies are currently competing in the home console hardware market with the Nintendo Switch , PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S all on the market.

The three major gaming companies occasionally send messages of congratulations to each other with PlayStation and Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser congratulating Xbox on the launch of the Series X|S consoles back in 2020.

PlayStation made reference to the Tears of the Kingdom vertical gameplay in their message which read: “Have fun up there, Hylians!” which was received with high praise from both PlayStation and Nintendo fans. One Twitter user responded to the PlayStation tweet with: “As a PS5 and Switch owner this makes me feel happy. Thank you for being respectful.”

The message from Xbox however has received mixed feedback with many fans calling out the quality of their games, including their latest exclusive game, Redfall which has received high levels of criticism from both players and reviewers.

Xbox shared on their Twitter: “It’s good to be back in Hyrule.​ Congrats @NintendoAmerica on Tears Of The Kingdom!”. Many called out the gaming company for the quality of their own games with one player writing: “Stop congratulating the opps and give us better exclusives already.”

