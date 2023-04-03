Phillip Schofield’s brother Tim found guilty of sexually abusing boy

Good Morning presenter Phillip Schofield has issued a statement after his brother Timothy was found guilty of child sexual abuse offences at Exeter Crown Court today (April 3). Phillip Schofield issued the statement on his Instagram account following the outcome of the hearing.

Phillip Schofield’s Instagram statement said: “My overwhelming concern is and always has been for the wellbeing of the victim and his family. I hope that their privacy will now be respected. If any crime had ever been confessed to me by my sibling, I would have acted immediately to protect the victim and their family.

“These are despicable crimes, and I welcome the guilty verdicts. As far as I am concerned, I no longer have a brother.”

Timothy Schofield had bee on trial and was charged with 11 sexual offences involving a child between October 2016 and October 2019 – including two of sexual activity with a child. Jurors at Exeter Crown Court returned majority verdicts as they found the 54-year-old guilty of all counts after more than five-and-a-half hours of deliberations.

Timothy Schofield denied performing sex acts on the teenager, but told a jury at Exeter Crown Court he watched porn with the boy and they had masturbated while sitting apart. He insisted the boy was over 16 at the time. The civilian police worker testified that he had told his brother Phillip in 2021 about the incident.

Phillip Schofield. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The TV star provided a written statement which said Timothy "made it sound like a one-off" and that he had told him "it must never happen again". He said he shouted "f***, stop" when his brother "started to tell me about [the boy's] body".

Timothy Schofield denied all the charges against him - three counts of causing a child to watch sexual activity, three of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, three of causing a child to engage in sexual activity, and two of sexual activity with a child.