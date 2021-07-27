Peter Kay returning for two special shows this year - how to get tickets

Peter Kay performs live on stage during the Heroes Concert at Twickenham Stadium, in aid of the charity Help For Heroes (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

Comedian Peter Kay has announced he is returning to the stage to perform two special shows this summer.

He will host two live Q&As in aid of Laura Nuttall, 20, who has an aggressive type of brain cancer called glioblastoma multiforme.

The comedian has largely been absent from the public eye for the last three years after cancelling his 2017 tour for “unforeseen family circumstances”.

He made a surprise appearance at a charity screening of his series Car Share in 2018 and appeared on BBC Radio 2 to chat to Cat Deeley about his love of music, mixtapes and the musical Mamma Mia.

How to get tickets for Peter Kay’s shows

The gigs will take place at the O2 Apollo Manchester on August 7 and tickets go on sale on July 30 at 9am.

You can buy tickets here when they go on sale.

The news was announced on Kay’s Twitter account, alongside a link to a fundraising page for Ms Nuttall, entitled Doing It For Laura.

The page says she was diagnosed in October 2018, during her first term at Kings College London, after a brain scan showed six tumours.

The fundraising page shared Kay’s post, adding: “I still can’t quite believe this is really happening! We are so incredibly grateful to Peter for this x.”