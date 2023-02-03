If you’re looking to book a holiday abroad this year you might be in for a shock if you need to renew your passport. Passport fees increased for the first time in five years yesterday (February 2) meaning that holidaymakers need to splash the cash before they even get on the plane.

The government has increased passport fees to help the Home Office move towards a system that meets its costs through those who use it, reducing reliance on funding from general taxation.

The higher fees will also contribute to the cost of processing passport applications, consular support overseas, including for lost or stolen passports, and the cost of processing British citizens at UK borders.

The government has also issued a warning to holidaymakers, urging them not to book a trip abroad until they have checked their passport is valid. The rise in passport costs affects travellers of all ages, as well as online and postal orders.

Passport prices for adults and children

Adults

Standard online applications made from within the UK have risen from £75.50 to £82.50. Postal applications have increased from £85 to £93.

Children

Online applications for children have risen from £49 to £53.50 for children. Postal applications have increased from £58.50 to £64.

Fast-track passport fees

Priority service fees are being aligned so all customers pay the same.

Overseas applications

The fee for a standard online application when applying from overseas for a UK passport have risen from £86.00 to £94.00 for adults and £56 to £61.00 for children

