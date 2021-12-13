Paint By Numbers Kits On Track To Be Biggest Sellers for Christmas 2021

Painting kits are becoming popular Christmas gifts

An old favourite is set to make a big comeback this Christmas. The sales of paint by numbers kits are rising sharply.

Painting by Numbers kits are becoming a big hit as festive presents (photo:shutterstock)

Ohio-based Painting by Numbers shop is seeing more and more shoppers choosing unusual gifts. These presents tend to be for family, friends and loved ones, particularly after such a challenging year.

First invented by designer Dan Robbins back in the 1950s, paint by numbers sets are rising in popularity. This comes during a time families are unable to get together for the holidays.

Meaningful gifts for loved ones

By finishing a painting and gifting it to a loved one, amateur painters are able to give a personal part of themselves to friends and family this year- even if they are apart.

Of course, some shoppers are choosing to gift unfinished paintings to friends and family. This provides them with the opportunity to pick up a new hobby or develop their artistic skills.

All sets from Paintings by Numbers shop contain everything that's needed to create a masterpiece. This goes right through from the canvas to the brushes. This means they can be enjoyed immediately.

Sales are on the rise

Roman Drozd, CEO of Painting by Numbers shop said: "The popularity of painting by numbers has grown steadily over the past few years. In particular, our collection has expanded to offer a wide range of choices to suit a broader variety of interests.

However, this year we're seeing a marked increase in sales as we edge closer to the holidays. It's wonderful to see people of all ages and skills embrace the benefits of painting.

A range of paintings to choose from

Drozd is certainly correct when discussing Painting by Numbers Shop’s extensive range of choices. From festive Christmas images to traditional landscapes and beautiful flowers, there’s a huge selection of options available on the website.

And for those looking for a highly personalised gift, Painting by Numbers Shop can even take a personal photograph and transform it into a paint by numbers kit.

While there are many reasons why paint by numbers sets are a bestseller for Christmas 2021, the global health crisis is likely to have been a driver.

Reports show that demand for paint by numbers kits grew by more than 150% over lockdown as people searched for relaxing activities to reduce stress, fun things to do at home, and ultimately a distraction from the situation.

Even kids are enjoying painting by numbers, and many parents have turned to these sets to help their children develop critical motor skills, focus their concentration, and learn new skills during the school closures.

Find out more