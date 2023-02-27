Outer Banks 3 finally dropped on Netflix packed to the brim with adrenaline as our favourite Pogue’s continue their treasure hunt. Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline are at the centre of the show playing John B and Sarah who are the star crossed lovers at the centre of the show.

In 2019, during the filming of season one of Outer Banks, art imitates life with the pair beginning to date in real life. They quickly became the IT couple, with many obsessing over the pair together. However, after about a year and a half of dating, the couple announced their break up in November 2021.

The news came just a few months before the couple were set to begin production on OBX3 where their characters are still very much in love, and even married. When season three dropped people were quick to point out that the chemistry between the character’s was still evident. They praised the fact that while things had changed off screen, the pair didn’t miss a beat when it came to portraying the relationship between John B and Sarah.

The couple have been asked a lot about their relationship, and how they worked together following their split, with many wondering how they have managed to stay professional. Cline told Entertainment Weekly: "We had a working relationship before we had a personal relationship, and our job from day one has always been to leave the show better than we found it.”

Cline later said she is ‘proud’ to look back on the way they have "always shown up for each other when it comes to work and this show."

Chase Stokes was also asked about the working relationship and told Entertainment Weekly: "Mads and I have been working together now for 30 episodes, and we made a promise to each other before we even started dating that the work was always going to come first.

"And that no matter what happens in our personal lives, and the ways that life sometimes takes you in different directions, that we’re always going to honour the work. That stayed 100 per cent truthful this season."

The pair are both in new relationships now, with Madelyn Cline confirming she was ‘happily taken’ in an interview last year. She has never mentioned who she is dating, but it’s believed to be musician Jackson Guthy.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Madelyn Cline attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images):Madelyn Cline

Chase Stokes recently revealed he is in a relationship with country-singer Kelsea Ballerini, a relationship which has set the internet alight due to Ballerini’s divorce from fellow country singer Morgan Evans last year.

But did it affect their on screen relationship? Those of you with self control who didn’t binge the show in the first ten hours may want to look away, there are spoilers ahead.

Do John B and Sarah break up in OBX3?

Shippers were obviously worried going into season three that John B and Sarah may well come to an end in this new season, but a collective sigh of relief was exhaled during the final episode when they came out together.

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Chase Stokes as John B in season 3 of Outer Banks (Photo: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix)

In true OBX fashion the pair face their fair share of relationship tests, with this season giving us their biggest blow up yet. The pair briefly break-up and Sarah finds herself hanging out with ex-boyfriend, and Kook, Topper. The pair kiss, and John B is not happy when he finds out, getting himself put in jail. Which of course, puts a spanner in the treasure hunting works.

Sarah bails John B out and helps him on his quest to save his dad and find the lost treasure of El Dorado. Sarah finally makes a decision between the two, after not wanting to hurt Topper for so long, she admits she chooses John B and the pair return to their quest hand in hand.

The prologue gave Sarah and John B shippers something extra, when it’s revealed the couple have opened their own ‘killer’ surf shop after finding El Dorado and finally, getting their hands on some gold. It looks like they’re stronger than ever going into their quest to find Blackbeard’s treasure in season four…

Relationship timeline for Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline:

April 2019: Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline meet after being cast in Netflix’s Outer Bank

April 2020: dating rumours surround the couple

June 14, 2020: Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline announce they are in a relationship on Instagram

September 18, 2020: Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline star in steamy Kygo music video

April 4, 2021: Couple celebrate their first anniversary

May 18, 2021: Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline make their red carpet debut as a couple

November, 2021: Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline split

Outer Banks (Netflix)

How to watch Outer Banks

All episodes are available to watch on Netflix now. You can sign up for a subscription which starts at £6.99 per month on the Netflix sign up page . Upon signing up you will get your choice between three monthly plans. They are the following:

Basic Plan - £6.99 - 480p resolution

Standard Plan - £10.99 - 1080p resolution

Premium Plan - £15.99 - 4K+HDR resolution