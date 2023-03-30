News you can trust since 1854
Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder: Footage of Thomas Cashman shooting & arrest following guilty verdict

Footage of Thomas Cashman’s arrest by armed police has been released following his murder conviction at Manchester Crown Court on Thursday.

Amber Peake
By Amber Peake
Published 30th Mar 2023, 20:19 BST

Footage of Thomas Cashman’s arrest has been released after a jury at Manchester crown court found him guilty of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel. He was found guilty of murder, attempted murder, wounding with intent and two charges of possession of firearms following a trial.

The newly released footage shows Cashman’s arrest by armed police in September last year. His arrest was made on September 4, 2022, which was also his 34th birthday.

At the time, Cashman was arrested on suspicion of murdering Korbel in her home with his arrest coming almost two weeks after her death on August 22. During his arrest, footage shows him surrounded by armed police. In one moment, the 34-year-old can be heard asking, "what have I done" after being placed in handcuffs.

The footage was used during the four-week-long trial, which found him guilty of the murder of Olivia as well as wounding Olivia’s mother, Cheryl Korbel. Olivia was shot dead as Cashman chased his intended target, Joseph Nee, into their home in Dovecot, Liverpool.

    Cashman was also found guilty of the attempted murder of Joseph Nee as well as two charges of possession of firearms following a trial. He is due to be sentenced next week.

