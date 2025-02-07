Northumberland jobs: 13 places that are currently hiring in the county

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 7th Feb 2025, 15:31 BST
For those searching for jobs, or simply fancying a change, here are thirteen places in Northumberland that are currently hiring.

From jobs within the NHS, to events staff and chefs – there are plenty of opportunities in the area.

Alnwick Castle are looking for individuals to be part of their education and events team, as well as hospitality and kitchen staff.

1. Alnwick Castle

The new NHS centre which will open in 2026 has begun its recruitment process for a variety of different roles, creating around 150 jobs.

2. NHS Medicines Manufacturing Centre (Seaton Delaval)

The 4-star hotel, spa and golf resort is hiring for multiple positions including: kitchen, waiting spa, and managerial roles.

3. Slaley Hall

The Doddington Dairy Milk Bar are looking for multiple new team members.

4. Doddington Dairy Milk Bar (Wooler)

