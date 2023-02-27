People across the UK got a front row seat to the Northern Lights as they put on a vibrant show last night (February 26). Photos and videos posted on social media showed stunning pictures of the Northern Lights across the UK. Places as far south as Cambridge and Oxford were able to catch a glimpse of the sky as it lit up in green and pink.

The Met Office confirmed yesterday that some parts, even in the south of England, may be able to see the light show, saying: “The Aurora Borealis may be visible as far south as central England tonight where skies remain clear. The Northern Lights are also likely to be seen again on Monday night.”

So, if you missed out on the exciting show, there’s a chance you could still see them tonight. BGS Geomagnetism have said: “In general, for the best chance of sighting an aurora, try to look during the hours around local midnight (22:00-02:00). However, geomagnetic activity can happen at any time!”

Seeing the Aurora Borealis is usually something people travel to the most northern parts of the world to see, like Iceland and Norway. However, it’s not uncommon to see them in the UK, they are often spotted in Scotland, and some parts of Northern England. But it is rare that people in Southern England get such a vibrant show.

