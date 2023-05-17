Nintendo has revealed that the latest addition to the Zelda series has surpassed 10 million sales in its first three days. The highly anticipated Tears of the Kingdom was released on Friday (May 12) and has become the fastest selling Zelda game of all time.

The game is the sequel to Nintendo’s highly rated game Breath of the Wild which has been crowned the best video game ever made by GQ and IGN . Breath of the Wild is one of the best selling Nintendo Switch games of all time, amassing 29.81 million sales since its launch alongside the Nintendo console in 2017.

Nintendo took to Twitter to announce the record breaking figures, telling fans: “The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom has sold over 10 million copies worldwide in its first three days, becoming the fastest-selling game in the history of The Legend of Zelda series. Thanks to those already enjoying Link’s latest adventure!”

The sales figures put Tears of the Kingdom at around the same level as Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which also sold over 10 million copies in its first three days. Nintendo have not shared whether the latest Zelda game has overtaken Pokémon.

The game has already broken sales records this week after it was announced that Tears of the Kingdom became the best selling physical game of 2023, beating Hogwarts Legacy. With Breath of the Wild having 29.81 million sales, its sequel Tears of the Kingdom has already reached over a third of its sales in just three days.

Nintendo has revealed impressive sales figures for Tears of the Kingdom

