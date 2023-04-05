A spokepserson for Nicola Sturgeon has said that the former Scottish first minister had ‘no prior knowledge’ of her husband Peter Morrell’s arrest. This comes just hours after Mr Morrell was arrested by Police Scotland in connection to the ongoing investigation into the Scottish National Party’s finances.

The spokesperson said: “It would not be appropriate to comment on a live police investigation. Nicola Sturgeon had no prior knowledge of Police Scotland’s action or intentions. Ms Sturgeon will fully cooperate with Police Scotland if required however at this time no such request has been made.”

A statement issued by Police Scotland on Wednesday morning read: “A 58-year-old man has today, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.

“The man is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives. Officers are also carrying out searches at a number of addresses as part of the investigation.

“A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.The matter is active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media.”

SNP chief executive Peter Murrell is married to Nicola Sturgeon.

