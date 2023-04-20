Police divers were spotted carrying out further investigations in the River Wyre last week following the death of mother Nicola Bulley in February. Nicola, 45, had last been seen while walking on a footpath by the River Wyre in Lancashire with her dog Willow in January - After a three week search, her body was found in the river near to where she went missing.

The video, which was posted on Youtube by Maria Solarz , shows the divers wading through the water next to the weir. Shortly before filming began, Maria said one of the divers climbed over the weir and had been ‘floating on his back’ in the water.

Lancashire Police have now issued a new statement confirming why divers returned to the river and criticised speculation around the case. A spokesperson said: “There has been misinformed speculation over the past few days relating to police activity in the River Wyre. As previously stated, police divers were acting under instruction of HM Senior Coroner and had been asked to assess the riverbanks in the vicinity of where Nicola Bulley went missing.

“They had not been tasked either to perform any further searches within the river or along the banks or to locate any articles. This activity is to assist with the coronial process.”

Nicola Bulley while out walking her dog.