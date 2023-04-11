Police have been carrying out further investigations following the death of mother Nicola Bulley in February. Nicola, 45, had last been seen while walking on a footpath by the River Wyre in Lancashire with her dog Willow in January. After a three week search, her body was found in the river near to where she went missing.

An inquest into her death is due to be heard on Monday, June 26 at County Hall in Preston. Dr James Adeley, HM Senior Coroner for Lancashire, has asked Lancashire Police to conduct further investigative work to help establish how Ms Bulley came by her death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for HM Coroner told Lancashire Evening Post: “The investigation will take time to complete to ensure that as complete a picture as possible of the facts concerning Ms Bulley’s death is presented at the inquest. This will assist the family in understanding what occurred.

"As part of this process, HM Senior Coroner has requested Lancashire Constabulary produce information gathered during the search for Ms Bulley so it can be considered as part of the investigation.”

Most Popular

Lancashire Police confirmed the divers returned to the River Wyre as part of the investigation into Nicola Bulley’s death.

Lancashire Police divers were filmed at the River Wyre where Nicola Bulley’s body was found and a spokesperson for the force said: “We can confirm this is us carrying out some work at the direction of HM Coroner”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The video, which was posted on Youtube by Maria Solarz , shows the divers wading through the water next to the weir. Shortly before filming began, Maria said one of the divers climbed over the weir and had been ‘floating on his back’ in the water.

Nicola Bulley