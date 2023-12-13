Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Uber and Uber Eats are supporting NHS workers who are working over the festive period, giving them the gift of free travel and free food.

Anyone with an NHS or HSC email address will be able to claim two £10 Uber rides to and from work over Christmas, and a £10 meal or grocery delivery over Christmas via Uber Eats.

This year, Uber has partnered up with a range of health media personalities, professionals and influencers to promote the offer, making sure NHS workers are able to get to and from work, while transport options may be restricted and get a meal delivered when food options may be lacking due to festive shop and canteen closures.

Dr Alex, said: “I’ve seen first-hand how relentlessly those in the healthcare sector work over the festive period, having spent time on the ward myself.

"Those on the frontline of the healthcare service work tirelessly to ensure people get the treatment they need, so they can return home to their loved ones in one piece. That’s why it has been so great to partner with Uber and Uber Eats again this year, raising awareness of their brilliant offer for our NHS heroes. For the seventh year in a row, doctors, nurses, and NHS workers can claim two £10 Uber Eats vouchers and a free ride home this Christmas with Uber. It is often the smallest things that make the biggest difference, and it’s great to be able to give back to those who give the most.”

Andrew Brem, General Manager at Uber UK said: “Fantastic NHS workers up and down the country will be working over Christmas this year, and we want to recognise everything these brilliant people do for us and our loved ones. Uber wants to ensure travel and food aren’t a worry for them over Christmas, while they work.”

The Christmas time NHS campaign was launched seven years ago as NHS staff who delay their own festive celebrations in order to care for the public face real issues with transport and food on the day.