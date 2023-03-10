NHS prescription charges in England will join the likes of energy bills and council tax in undergoing a price rise in April. It comes at a time when households are struggling financially amid the cost of living crisis.

Prescription prices are set to increase by 3.2% next month - rising from £9.35 to £9.65. This decision has been made just a year after the NHS decided to freeze charges last year to help alleviate pressures on households.

The cost of prescription prepayment certificates (PPCs) are also on the up. Three month PPCs will set you back £31.21 (was £30.25) and for 12-months it will be priced at £111.60 (was £108.10).

England is the only country in the UK that still charges its patients for prescriptions, with the likes of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland opting not to. Here is a full list of all the confirmed price hikes relating to NHS prescriptions and products.

NHS price rises coming into effect in April 2023

NHS prescriptions are on the rise next month to add to the financial concerns of households amid a crippling cost of living crisis

