New Year's Eve in Northumberland: 7 fun things to do in to celebrate the beginning of 2025

Here are seven things to do in Northumberland to celebrate the new year.
1. Firework displays
There are a number of firework displays taking place across Northumberland. To name a few: Seahouses will be hosting their annual display from 6pm on the harbour, as well as South Meadows Caravan Park, and a torchlit display in Belford market square. Photo: Pixabay
2. Allendale Tar Bar'l festival
Perhaps the most weird and wonderful way to celebrate the new year - Tar Bar'l festival in Allendale village is a tradition which has taken place since the dark ages. 45 men carry burning barrels through the town before using them to light a giant bonfire in the village square. The festival is seen as a farewell to the previous year, based on pagan rituals. Photo: Matthew Lloyd
3. Matfen Hall
Luxury hotel, Matfen Hall hosts a spectacular New Year's Eve event at The Keepers for non-residents. Family friendly activities are available in the simulator studio, as well as a la carte dining following by fireworks and bacon sandwiches. Photo: supplied
4. Alnwick Garden: light trail and The Treehouse
Alnwick Garden's famous light trail is still running on New Year's Eve with available spaces. Follow this up with a New Year 3-course dinner at The Treehouse, with canapes and a welcome drink on arrival. Photo: Alnwick Garden
