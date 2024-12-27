New Year's Eve in Northumberland: 7 fun things to do in to celebrate the beginning of 2025

2 . Allendale Tar Bar'l festival

Perhaps the most weird and wonderful way to celebrate the new year - Tar Bar'l festival in Allendale village is a tradition which has taken place since the dark ages. 45 men carry burning barrels through the town before using them to light a giant bonfire in the village square. The festival is seen as a farewell to the previous year, based on pagan rituals. Photo: Matthew Lloyd