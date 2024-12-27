New Year's Eve in Northumberland: 7 fun things to do in to celebrate the beginning of 2025

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 27th Dec 2024, 11:04 GMT
With Christmas out of the way and 2025 approaching, we have put together some of the best events, and places to spend your New Year’s Eve.

Here are seven things to do in Northumberland to celebrate the new year.

There are a number of firework displays taking place across Northumberland. To name a few: Seahouses will be hosting their annual display from 6pm on the harbour, as well as South Meadows Caravan Park, and a torchlit display in Belford market square.

1. Firework displays

Perhaps the most weird and wonderful way to celebrate the new year - Tar Bar'l festival in Allendale village is a tradition which has taken place since the dark ages. 45 men carry burning barrels through the town before using them to light a giant bonfire in the village square. The festival is seen as a farewell to the previous year, based on pagan rituals.

2. Allendale Tar Bar'l festival

Luxury hotel, Matfen Hall hosts a spectacular New Year's Eve event at The Keepers for non-residents. Family friendly activities are available in the simulator studio, as well as a la carte dining following by fireworks and bacon sandwiches.

3. Matfen Hall

Alnwick Garden's famous light trail is still running on New Year's Eve with available spaces. Follow this up with a New Year 3-course dinner at The Treehouse, with canapes and a welcome drink on arrival.

4. Alnwick Garden: light trail and The Treehouse

