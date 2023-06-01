News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital

National Savings and Investments (NS&I) announce payment change for Premium Bonds customers

The payment change from NS&I comes just before the June 2023 Premium Bonds draw - here’s what it is

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 1st Jun 2023, 10:37 BST- 2 min read

Ahead of the June draw, NS&I is set to introduce a brand new payment method that will give customers an easier option to top up their Premium Bonds and other easy access savings accounts.

Soon, customers will begin to see the new option, known as "Pay by bank account" shortly in their payment options. NS&I say it is a “quick, easy and secure” way for customers to top up their savings online.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It will soon be rolled out gradually to customers who currently have easy-access variable rate accounts, including Premium Bonds, Direct Saver, Direct ISA, Income Bonds and Junior ISA.

The government-backed savings providers say that the new feature allows customers who currently use online banking to easily transfer funds by connecting directly to their bank. Customers’ details will automatically be filled out, allowing money to reach their account ‘seamlessly’.

Most Popular

    As the new feature is rolled out, customers will be transferred to Ecospend. They will then choose the bank that they want to make the payment from before being securely transferred to approve it.

    Customers do not need to do anything as the "Pay by bank account" will automatically appear soon. If customers can not make payments online, they can continue to do so via telephone.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Dax Harkins, NS&I Chief Executive, said: “I am pleased that NS&I is able to offer our customers the benefits of the latest banking technology to top up their easy-access savings accounts.

    The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Premium Bonds winners have been announcedThe Hampshire and Isle of Wight Premium Bonds winners have been announced
    The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Premium Bonds winners have been announced

    "Customers with most UK major banks and building societies will soon find that they can smoothly make transfers into their NS&I variable savings accounts as we start to roll out Pay by bank account over the coming weeks.”

    Related topics:Money