Summer is in full swing, and while the weather isn’t quite cooperating, the sunny vibes can still be found in a cocktail. If you’re desperate for a taste of Summer, National Rum Day is here to bring the sunshine.

National Rum Day will take place on August 16, the celebration takes place on the second Saturday of the month each year. Rum is one of the most popular spirits in the world, as well as one of the most versatile, and can be used as the base in a tonne of different delicious cocktails.

With all the choices out there available to you it can be hard to determine the best ones, or maybe try something from the usual. Fear not, we have you covered with some new cocktails to impress your friends and your tastebudys with.

So, what rum cocktails should you enjoy at home this National Rum Day? Here’s everything you need to know including the ingredients you need.

Top four rum based cocktails

Twisted Paradise

Ingredients

50ml The Kraken Black Cherry & Madagascan Vanilla Rum

20ml Cointreau

30ml Pineapple juice

40ml Passionfruit and mango coulis

15ml Lime juice

10ml Grenadine

Method

Shake all ingredients together and serve in hurricane glass with cubed ice garnish with pineapple leaves and half a passionfruit.

Coconut Margarita

Ingredients

50ml tequila reposado

25ml lime juice

25ml coconut rum

Ice cubes

Method

Start with the garnish for the rim. Combine the salt, sugar, dessicated coconut and lime zest on a shallow plate. Dampen the rim of a margarita glass and dip into the mixture. Chill the glass until needed.

Calypso Coffee

Ingredients

150ml strong black coffee

25ml coffee liqueur

25ml dark rum

1 tsp golden caster sugar

Ice

25ml double cream

1 coffee bean

Method

Pour the coffee into a heatproof glass or mug. Stir in the liqueur, rum and sugar and mix until the sugar has dissolved. Put a handful of ice in a cocktail shaker and add the cream. Shake a few times, just until the outside of the shaker feels a little frosty, then slowly strain the cream on top of the liqueur coffee – use a bar spoon or pour over the back of a teaspoon to help you slow down the pour and ensure the cream floats.

Rum Old Fashioned

50ml dark rum

1 tsp sugar syrup

Few dashes of orange bitters

Ice

Strip of orange peel, to garnish