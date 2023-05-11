Romantic and historic - a list of the most incredible castle wedding venues in the world has been released and the British Isles has fared pretty well. Luxury travel magazine, Condé Nast Traveller , has shared the directory of stunning venues for couples planning something extra special for their big day.

Four venues from across the UK have made the list which also includes the Hluboká Castle in Czech Republic and Château de Chambord in France. The list is perfect for those planning to marry like royalty and fancy a luxurious wedding.

The UK and Ireland have plenty of castle options for couples looking to splash the cash on a more opulent venue. Here are the four most incredible according to Condé Nast Traveller.

Best castle wedding venues in England, Ireland, Scotland & Wales

Peckforton Castle - Cheshire

Peckforton Castle is set among the stunning countryside in Cheshire. It is one of the country’s most prestigious venues which is also loved by many in Hollywood.

In 2016, US singer Ciara married NFL quarterback Russell Wilson at the castle with Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and Jennifer Hudson rumoured to have been guests at the wedding.

The venue has plenty of options for couples to personalise their big day, including choosing between a more intimate on-site chapel ceremony or using the Great Hall, with stunning stained glass windows and a 19th-century fireplace to say I do. Couples can enjoy a personally tailored reception meal cooked by the in-house chefs inside the impressive drawing room.

Peckforton Castle also gives couples the opportunity to keep the celebrations going over several days, with the venue offering the option to rent out 48 guest rooms for their nuptials.

Craigievar Castle - Alford, Aberdeenshire

The stunningly pink Craigievar Castle in Alford sits on the edge of the Cairngorms National Park. With Scotland home to an estimated 2,000 castles, it’s no surprise one has made the Most Impressive Castle Wedding Venues in the World list.

The top castle wedding venues in the world have been revealed

The castle, which was built in 1576, is currently closed as it undergoes a major conservation project until 2024. Craigievar Castle is one of the best-preserved castles in the country, with ceremonies being held inside and receptions held in marquee’s on the beautiful grounds.

Condé Nast Traveller notes the venue is a perfect place for couples hoping to combine their wedding with a honeymoon road trip around the Scottish Highlands.

Ashford Castle - Cong, Ireland

Ashford Castle is placed on the beautiful shores of Lough Corrib and is nestled in the heart of Ireland’s Connemara region. The castle is used as a five-star hotel that includes suites and its own spa.

Ashford Castle is the perfect venue for a spectacular castle wedding

Ireland’s oldest falconry school sits on the castle’s 350 acres of grounds and can give a unique twist to a wedding ceremony. The venue offers both intimate and elaborate wedding’s, as well as the opportunity to book the hotel’s 83 rooms for exclusive access.

Ashford Castle has its own designated bridal suite or even a hideaway cottage on the shore of the lake for a more private stay as newlyweds. The venue has also had interest from Hollywood, with Pierce Brosnan marrying Keely Shaye Smith at the venue in 2001.

Manorbier Castle - Manorbier, Wales

Manorbier Castle is a Norman stone wedding venue along the Pembrokeshire coastline. The venue is surrounded by some of the UK’s best beaches and is close to the local village.

The castle has stunning turrets that are straight out of a fairytale, alongside a great hall and beautiful landscaped gardens. The 12 century chapel is the perfect location for a ceremony with lots of natural light and worn brick walls.

