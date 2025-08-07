More women are planning to buy a home on their own than with a partner, according to research.

A study of 1,000 women who do not currently own a home found 37 per cent intend to purchase solo – compared to 35 per cent who plan to buy with a partner.

Mortgage data also shows women are more likely to buy solo than men, with figures from Skipton Building Society revealing it processed 11.5 per cent more mortgage applications from women buying alone in 2024 than from men.

And so far in 2025, it has received nearly seven per cent more solo applications from women than men.

Among aspiring solo buyers, half said they were motivated by a desire for independence, while 41 per cent wanted full control over where they choose to live.

A further 36 per cent see homeownership alone as an investment in their future.

However, many face hurdles, with saving for a deposit on a single income emerging as the biggest challenge for 38 per cent.

Another 37 per cent were concerned about covering the cost of legal fees and surveys without financial support from a partner, while 36 per cent are struggling to find a suitable property within their budget and preferred location.

A third (34 per cent) also worry about whether they’ll be approved for a mortgage without a second income.

The research was commissioned by Skipton Building Society to highlight its 100 per cent Track Record Mortgage, which uses an applicant’s history of rent payments to assess affordability – removing the need for a deposit.

Its head of mortgage products and proposition, Jen Lloyd, said: “Our research shows while solo buyers are incredibly motivated, they face a disproportionate number of barriers – from saving for a deposit on one income to shouldering all the upfront costs alone.

“The challenges are significant and too often overlooked.

“The risks and pressures of buying alone can feel amplified, but that shouldn’t prevent people from pursuing this path.

“It’s clear there’s demand for more flexible, accessible products tailored to today’s buyers.

“As a building society founded on fairness, we believe in designing solutions that reflect how people actually live.

“That’s why we created our Track Record Mortgage – to help renters who are financially ready but locked out by traditional deposit requirements.

“We also need to do more to raise awareness of existing support, so solo buyers feel seen, supported, and confident in their homeownership journey.”

On average, those currently saving to buy alone have £9,420 set aside for a deposit – but estimate they’ll need £27,414 to realistically get on the property ladder.

On average, they expect it will take them another five years before they can buy their first home.

Yet for 89 per cent of those surveyed, it’s important to achieve this milestone independently.

Four in 10 want to feel financially secure in their own right, while 29 per cent do not want to rely on a partner to progress in life.

However, 82 per cent of women who don’t yet own property acknowledge there are risks associated with buying solo.

More than half (53 per cent) worry about the financial strain if their income were to change unexpectedly.

And 46 per cent are concerned about being solely responsible for unforeseen repair costs.

Despite this, 65 per cent believe more should be done to encourage and support solo buyers, according to the study conducted by OnePoll.

Nearly six in 10 (59 per cent) say greater awareness of support schemes would help, while 58 per cent would like to see mortgage products better tailored to single applicants.

And 49 per cent believe homeownership would feel more achievable with extra help towards deposit costs.

Aneisha Beveridge, head of research at Hamptons, which is part of the Skipton Group, said: “The rise in solo homeownership is closely tied to shifting life milestones.

“With more people going to university, many are renting for longer and delaying homeownership until they’re settled in a stable job and location.

“At the same time, marriage and parenthood are happening later in life, meaning more people are buying homes alone rather than as couples.”

Top 10 reasons women want to buy solo:

I want a sense of independence and achievement I want full control over where and what I buy I see it as an investment for my future I don’t want to wait for a partner to buy with I’m single and ready to put down roots I want to start building equity rather than renting I feel financially stable enough to do it on my own I’d rather not compromise on style, size or location I’ve separated/divorced and want a place of my own I’ve recently come into money (inheritance, bonus, etc.)