US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has appeared to freeze for more than 30 seconds during a press conference. It comes just weeks after a similar incident which sparked concern for his health .

The 81-year-old politician was asked a series of questions during the event on Wednesday (August 30) in Kentucky. One reporter quizzed him to find out whether he was going to run for re-election, but Mr McConnell did not respond and just stared.

Aides have confirmed that the 81-year-old had been feeling light-headed before the conference - Credit: WWLT5

Time started to tick towards a minute of no response, before one of his aides attended to him and asked: "Did you hear the question, senator?". He remained unresponsive.

Mr McConnell finally came around and briefly responded to another question before the press conference continued.

A spokesperson for the senator confirmed that Mitch McConnell had felt light-headed before the conference in Kentucky and that he will be consulting a doctor before his next public appearance.

This incident comes just a matter of weeks after Mr McConnell froze mid-sentence and stared vacantly for around 20 seconds during a press conference in July. He refocused, was asked the question once again before providing a brief answer and was escorted away.

