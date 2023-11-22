Midweek meals have turned ‘boring’ and ‘repetitive’ for many adults

More than half of adults are lacking inspiration when it comes to midweek meals – with six in 10 eating the same dinner up to four times a week.

A poll of 2,000 adults revealed 32 per cent frequently end up with a boring meal in the middle of the week, usually due to being tired (44 per cent) or a lack of planning (39 per cent).

Almost half (47 per cent) of those aged 35 and under don’t usually know what they’re having for dinner until they look at what they’ve got in the cupboards or fridge after work, while 38 per cent of people aged 18-24 wait until they’re in the supermarket aisles after work to decide what they’re having.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The main reasons for eating the same meals day in, day out are because it’s convenient (56 per cent), they’re quick to make (41 per cent) and it has become habit (38 per cent).

The research was commissioned by McCain, which has teamed up with Sophie Ellis-Bextor in a bid to rescue people from boring weekday meals with the launch of new Baby Hasselbacks. The new campaign sees the singer-songwriter dazzling in daring outfits and swinging atop a giant disco ball as she saves people from a lack of mealtime inspiration.

She said: “If you’re anything like me, midweek meals can get a bit boring and repetitive. Research showed that sometimes we all find thinking of tasty and wholesome things to cook midweek challenging.”

Add the wow-factor to boring meals

A quarter of those polled admitted to being unsure of when they last tried a brand-new recipe from scratch in the middle of the week. And 20 per cent said they sometimes end up having a mid-week takeaway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But 21 per cent often feel guilty about the nutritional value of fast food after eating it.

A third claimed that despite watching numerous cooking videos on social media, they rarely try creating anything new themselves. More than half (58 per cent) find it too much effort to do in the middle of the week, while 44 per cent don’t have time.

A further 57 per cent said they find it tricky to find the right balance of meals that are both tasty and nutritious, and of those who took part in the study by OnePoll.com, 51 per cent said they wish they were more inspired in the kitchen.

Mark Hodge, from McCain Foods UK&I, added: “We developed this product in response to insight revealing that people are often lacking inspiration for midweek meals that hit the spot whilst also being wholesome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad