Met Office reveals UK could see 'substantial' snow fall due to Arctic air surge
High pressure can lead to colder weather, with possible snowfall.
The UK is currently facing a wintry snap of cold weather, with further cold and frosty weather likely throughout the week.
According to the Met Office, the UK is currently experiencing high pressure, which is leading to colder weather for the time of year as usual.
As temperatures continue to plummet, the Met Office have warned that areas across the UK could be hit with snow, as Arctic air surges southward.
The cold and dry conditions are said to continue throughout the week. By Sunday, a northerly airflow will develop, increasing the chances of wintry hazards.
This will continue until the early part of next week which will lead to showers around the coast that will most likely turn to snow in areas, particularly in the north.
The expected snowfall has been predicted by the Met Office to be “substantial”.
Met Office Head of Situational Awareness Will Lang said: “There will be a resurgence in the really cold weather through the weekend and that spreads across the whole of the UK during the early part of next week. Initially, this means there will be more in the way of showers around the coasts, turning increasingly to snow for many areas, especially further north.”