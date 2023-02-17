McDonald’s making huge change to menu by launching budget-friendly ‘saver meals’ - what you need to know
McDonald’s is launching the “saver meals” to help people save a few bob amid the cost of living crisis, but only certain stores are taking part initially - find out which ones.
McDonald’s is launching a “budget range” to help people save money during the cost of living crisis. The fast food giant’s new “Saver Meals” bundle will initially be trialled at certain stores before being rolled out across the UK if successful.
The trial will see the chain’s cheeseburger, mayo chicken sandwich and double cheeseburger available with a side and a drink to form a Saver Meal. Here’s how much each meal will cost:
- Cheeseburger: £3.99
- Mayo Chicken Sandwich: £3.99
- Double Cheeseburger: £4.79
The Saver Meals will be trialled in more than 120 restaurants across the South East of England and will run for 12 weeks from now until May 9. A spokesperson for McDonald’s said the chain would evaluate the results of the trial before making any decision on a broader roll out.
It comes after McDonald’s increased the price of five key items on its menu, which it blamed on rocketing food and energy prices. Last summer the fast food giant put up the price of a cheeseburger for the first time in more than 14 years.
Here’s a full list of the items that are increasing in cost, although McDonald’s said franchisees set their own pricing and the following prices are a guide:
- Mayo Chicken Sandwich from 99p to £1.19
- Bacon Mayo Chicken Sandwich from £1.59 to £1.79
- Bacon Double Cheeseburger from £2.49 to £2.69
- Triple Cheeseburger from £2.69 to £2.89
- Medium Fizzy Drink from £1.39 to £1.49
Where can I buy McDonald’s saver meals?
These are the stores that are participating in the Saver Meals trial until May 9:
- Maidstone - Week Street
- Chatham
- Aldershot
- Brighton 1
- Portsmouth - Commercial Road
- Camberley-High Street
- Reading
- Margate
- Eastbourne I
- Bournemouth
- Worthing
- Newbury
- Fareham
- Brighton II
- Woking
- Isle of Wight
- Hastings
- Boscombe
- Salisbury
- Folkestone
- Eastleigh
- Havant
- Bexhill-On-Sea
- Basingstoke-Market Place
- Ashford-High Street
- Christchurch F/S
- Winchester
- Fleet
- Hedge End
- Shirley Road Southampton
- Shoreham
- Dover - Whitfield
- Ower
- Arundel
- Farnborough Gate
- Chestfield D/T
- Ferndown
- Brighton Marina
- Strood
- Chequers
- Guildford Friary
- Southampton Esplanade
- Basingstoke II
- Eastbourne II
- Canterbury II
- Westwood
- Black Cat
- Newbury Retail Park
- Folkestone Sainsburys
- Reading - Oxford Road
- Ashford Orbital Park
- Chichister II
- Medway Valley Park
- Camberley II
- Tunbridge Wells 3
- Brighton - Churchill Square
- Woking Peacocks
- Bracknell - The Keep
- Newhaven
- Sevenoaks
- Newbury 3
- Reading Gate Retail Park
- Cosham
- Poole - Wessex Gate Retail PK
- Reading - Oracle Centre
- Uckfield
- Bobbing - Sheppey Way
- Fareham Drive Thru
- Reading - Forbury Retail Park
- Isle of Wight - Brading Road
- Canterbury High Street
- Isle of Sheppey
- Southampton - West Quay
- Southampton - Millbrook
- Portsmouth Ocean Retail Park
- Beechings Way
- Sittingbourne 2
- Petersfield - Winchester Road
- Medway City Estate
- St Leonards
- Shoreham By Sea
- Portsmouth - Fratton
- Reading - Lower Earley
- Basingstoke - Leisure Park
- Chichester
- Asda Bournemouth
- Asda Bournemouth 2
- Branksome - Alder Road
- Calcot Relocation
- Ashford - Eureka Park
- Clacket Lane Eastbound MSA
- Clacket Lane Westbound MSA
- Maidstone MSA
- Minister Services
- Polegate
- Rownhams Southbound MSA
- Andover - Weyhill
- Bognor Regis - Oldlands Way
- Maresfield
- Havant 2
- Amesbury
- A31 Picket Post
- Sutton Scotney Northbound MSA
- Sutton Scotney Southbound MSA
- Farnborough Tumble Down Dick
- Totton
- Maidstone - Broadway
- Rownhams Northbound MSA
- Poole - Mannings Heath
- Andover - New Street
- Aylesford
- Portsmouth - North Harbour
- Waterlooville
- Tonbridge - Cannon Lane
- Gillingham - Bowaters
- Aldershot - Ash Road
- Eastleigh - Asda
- Salisbury - Southampton Road
- Gosport - Brockhurst Gate
- Swindon Asda
- Folkestone - Tesco
- Snodland
- Guildford - Friary Street
- Bracknell - The Lexicon