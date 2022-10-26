Radio and TV presenter Maya Jama is rumoured to be in talks to host the 2023 edition of the BRIT Awards , according to sources who claim BRIT bosses were very happy with her reporting during the event, recently hosted by Mo Gilligan .

A source told The Scottish Sun that “Maya Jama has proven to be a really confident and competent host and young people love her, which is key for an event like the Brit Awards. There are plenty of contenders vying for this year’s job as the show’s host and nothing has been signed – but Maya has made it clear she would love to take on the role.”

The news comes after Jama, 28, was confirmed to be the new host of ITV’s popular series Love Island , taking over the role from Laura Whitmore when the series returns to screens after filming in South Africa in early 2023.

In a statement regarding her new role on Love Island, Jama said “’I’ve always been such a massive Love Island fan and I’m so excited to be hosting one of the nation’s favorite shows! I can’t wait to get into the Villa to meet all of the Islanders.”

Most Popular

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Programming & Acquisitions at ITV, spoke highly of Jama’s inclusion in the series, saying: “Finding a new host to follow the wonderful Laura Whitmore was never going to be easy. In Maya Jama though, we have another high-profile fan of the show who’ll be a great addition to the Love Island family.”

Should the rumours of Maya Jama presenting the 2023 BRIT Awards be correct, she would be the first solo female presenter of one of the UK music industry’s biggest nights on the event calendar since Cat Deeley presented the ceremony in 2004.

However should those sources be correct and Jama does get the BRIT Awards role, there might be an issue from the outset - the 2023 ceremony is to be held on February 11 2023, which would take place in the middle of the winter series of Love Island being filmed.

Who is Maya Jama?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maya Jama is a broadcast journalist who co-presented BBC One’s Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer alongside Peter Crouch and Alex Horne and is a presenter of the BBC Three competition Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star from the third series onwards. Jama co-presented Trending Live! on 4Music from 2015 until 2017, Cannonball on ITV in 2017, the MTV show True Love or True Lies in 2018, and the first series of The Circle with Alice Levine on Channel 4.

British TV host Maya Jama poses on the red carpet upon her arrival for the BRIT Awards 2022