Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has issued a travel warning to Brits looking to head abroad this year, as a ‘heartbreaking’ mistake could leave them out of pocket. The financial expert issued the advice in his latest newsletter to remind holidaymakers to purchase travel insurance for every trip as soon as they make the booking.

Martin Lewis wrote: “Each spring without fail, someone asks me a heart-breaking question. Usually, they’ve been diagnosed with cancer or another serious condition that needs long-term treatment, and they won’t be able to go on their summer holiday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Yet the airline won’t refund them - within its rights as the ticket is not faulty," he said. "I say, ‘that’s what travel insurance is for’. Sometimes though, they tell me they haven’t got round to getting it yet."

"That’s a mistake," Martin explains, although he added that his "heart sinks" when he hears this, as there’s not much that can be done without cover.

Most Popular

The Money Saving Expert advised his readers to get travel insurance ASAB - "As Soon As you Book," and suggested taking out single trip insurance to get cheaper cover if you’re only going away once. However, if you’ve got a few trips booked you should look at the annual travel insurance option.

Martin Lewis has given an update to households still waiting to receive a cost of living payment (Photo: ITV)

Advertisement Hide Ad