Marelle Sturrock, who was heavily pregnant, was found dead at a property in Jura Street, Glasgow, on Tuesday morning, April 25. Ms. Sturrock, 35, was a teacher at a local primary school.

Police Scotland have now confirmed a murder investigation has been launched into Ms. Sturrock’s death and they are searching for her fiancé , David Yates.

Police Scotland also confirmed Marelle’s unborn baby, who was 29 weeks old, did not survive. Detective Superintendent Nicola Kilbane said: "I can confirm that sadly her unborn baby did not survive. Her partner David Yates is wanted in connection with Marelle’s death. At this time we have no information to suggest anyone else has been involved

A white Seat Ateca belonging to David Yates was discovered at Mugdock Country Park, nine miles away from where Marelle was found, on Tuesday, sparking a major police search. DS Kilbane added: "The last confirmed sighting of David was on Sunday evening shortly after 8pm.

“His subsequent movements are unknown after his vehicle was left at Mugdock Country Park but there is nothing to suggest he has left the area. We will keep an open mind on this as we continue to search the area.”

Marelle Sturrock and David Yates

