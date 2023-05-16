A 34-year-old man has been banned from making sexual comments in public to any woman across England and Wales. Jacob Allerson was given a five-year criminal behaviour order after harassing women in Chester.

Cheshire Police said he “would not take ‘no’ for an answer” from women when asking them out as well as make inappropriate comments of a sexual nature towards young women and was a “nuisance” and "intimidating.”

The conditions of the order state:

Allerson is prevented from following or acting or any in a way that would cause a female harassment, alarm or distress including making any unsolicited explicit sexual comment, suggestions or requests to any female in a public place in England or Wales.

He must not enter any Brio Leisure sites within Cheshire or any premises in England and Wales where he has been verbally or in writing informed that has been barred.

He must not remain in or on any premises in England and Wales when asked to leave by any member of staff or security.

Allerson must also immediately cease all contact and/or communication with any female in England and Wales who has declined his offer to go out or meet up with him.

If Allerson breaches the order he could face a jail term, police said.Inspector James Wilson said: “Police received complaints from members of the public and businesses that their young female staff were being followed. Allerson would not take ‘No’ for an answer when he asked them out and made inappropriate comments of a sexual nature towards young women in Chester.

“Allerson continued to be a nuisance and was intimidating women who should have been able to go about their business without fear of harassment. Our priority is to protect women and make Chester a safe and enjoyable place for everyone to live, work and visit, which is why we have had to apply for this order.

“I hope this order will help to make women feel much safer and if anyone sees Allerson breaching this order, please contact police on 101 or via the website .”