Pay and display parking machines are set to be scrapped as a new smartphone-only system is set to be implemented across the United Kingdom. The major change for motorists will force them to use mobile apps to pay for a ticket.

According to reports, it is understood local councils could make the move as mobile operators prepare to switch off the 3G networks that power the meters. Vodafone and EE will swap to 4G by the end of 2023, while Three will make the switch next year.

A number of places have already been distancing themselves from the traditional pay-as-you-go system. Harrow, Westminster, Richmond, Barking and Dagenham are just some of the places that are now operating without them, while other areas like Brighton, Enfield and Bromley have plans in place to get rid of the machines over the course of the next few months.

There will soon come a time when motorists up and down the country will be required to download an app on their mobile phones to pay for parking. There are up to 30 different smartphone apps that are used to pay for parking currently, such as ParkMe, Just Park, ParkByPhone and RingGo.

