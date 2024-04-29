Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Horrifying video shows a knife-wielding yob demanding "we're going to stab you up, give me the money" while his armed pal begins helping himself to items from the shelves.

But a quick-thinking staff member leaps around the counter - smashing wine on the floor in a bid to slow down the assailants - and sneaks out of the store before pulling the door tightly shut behind.

The balaclava-clad suspect then proceeds to smash the door windows with his weapon while members of the public also help thwart his escape. Another man trapped inside the Taas Express store, on April 18, can be heard pleading: "Please, he's going to get me, I have nothing to do with this, please brother let me out."

Despite the glass shattering and the yob thrusting the weapon through the gaps, the men courageously cling on to the door and manage to hold it shut with the help of some brave passers-by.

A police spokesperson said: "We were called just before 7pm on 18 April to reports of a disorder at a shop on Bearwood Road, Smethwick. A shop worker was threatened with a knife and offenders attempted to take items from the store. The shop worker along with members of the public attempted to lock the offenders in the store to prevent them from fleeing the scene. During this, the front door of the store was smashed.”