Love Island has got everyone talking with its dramatic twists and turns less than a fortnight into the season, and an ex-islander is spilling all the gossip with NationalWorld.

Jessie Wynter appeared in season nine of the hit ITV reality dating show in 2023, having first appeared in the Aussie edition of Love Island in 2019. She went on to just miss out on the final with partner Will Young, affectionate known as Farmer Will, who she is still together with.

The influencer and podcast host has been tuning in with the millions of Love Island fans to catch the latest shenanigans in the famous villa. In a chat with NationalWorld on behalf of Top Offshore Sportsbooks , Jessie revealed her thoughts about the 10th anniversary series so far and which couple she thinks could go all the way to the final.

She said: “I think it’s going to be a good season, so far it has been quite juicy!”

Former Love Island contestant Jessie Wynter has branded this season of the reality show "juicy" as she revealed her hope for even more twists. | Getty Images

Love Island promised loads of twists and turns ahead of the series premiere on Monday, June 9, and the show has already offered some shocking moments including Sophie’s early exit and the girls being able to spy on boys’ night as they met bombshells Emily, Malisha and Yasmin.

Jessie praised this moment, saying: “I absolutely love that the girls got to see what happened on the bombshell date and I thought it was really funny seeing the boys backtracking and scrambling. They did have a lot of opportunity to take accountability there, which did not happen. When you see those kinds of red flags early on, it makes me hope that the girls get some guys in there that aren’t like that.”

She added that she believes more shocking moments could be on their way: “I think the pressure is on for Love Island UK at the moment - we’ve seen so many seasons of it that we actually need these twists.

Jessie Wynter featured in season nine of Love Island (Photo: ITV) | ITV

“I think they are definitely going to bring in strong bombshells. One of the things about Love Island is that I think people are sick of seeing people couple up on Day 1 and stay together the whole way through. I think they want to see people changing couples. So I hope they’re going to bring in some really strong bombshells!

“I also have a feeling there’s going to be something different about Casa Amor. Sometimes it’s a great concept but no one really wants to form connections in Casa Amor, so I do think this year they are going to shake it up.

“With characters like Harry, bringing him into the villa, he’s not afraid to mess around in the villa and be a little bit cheeky. With those types of guys in there, I do think that there will be twists and turns and the producers will make their true colours show.”

But while most of the villa grapples with outrageous twists and turns, there is one couple that Jessie believes could go all the way.

“I really like Megan and Tommy. I think they’re really sweet. I think they are definitely going to the final. They would have to be my favourite couple at the moment!”

Jessie and Will met on season nine of Love Island in 2023 and have been together ever since. | Getty Images

Jessie has the experience of making her relationship last outside villa, with her and Will still going strong two-and-a-half years after they met on the show. She shared her advice for making a go of the new relationship after leaving Love Island.

She said: “Remind yourself of the sole reason you like this person. You come out of the villa, let’s be honest, everyone is in your DMs. Those boys are going to have tons of girls in their DMs, same with the girls having loads of boys.

“It’s really important to ground yourself and remind yourself that yeah, you could probably have any person that’s in your DMs at that point in time but that’s not what life is about, that’s what relationships aren’t about.

“Stay really grounded and appreciate the person in front of you instead of having that wandering eye. Trust is really important as well and making sure that you guys do give yourself space because I think there’s a lot of pressure when you come out [of the villa] to be a couple and be seen as a couple. But I think it’s also really important to build that independence and still spend time with your friends and family, get yourself grounded and work on the relationship instead of going straight out to London, to parties…”