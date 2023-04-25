Love Island finalists Tom Clare and Samie Elishi have reportedly split just weeks after almost winning season nine of the popular reality show in South Africa. The two were popular figures, and were regarded as one of the stronger couples.

The pair finished third in the final, behind Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins, and the eventual winners Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan. It’s understood the pair have gone their separate ways after struggling to make their romance work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Samie and Tom recently sparked break up rumours as the pair were spotted on separate nights out, and have now become the first finalists to break up. Samie was at a Pretty Little Thing event, and Tom was nowhere to be seen.

Meanwhile, her now-former beau, Tom, was reportedly back home in Barnsley for a few days, enjoying a meal out with family and friends.

Most Popular

A source told a national newspaper: “Samie and Tom have sadly decided to call it a day. There is a lot of love and respect there but it just wasn’t going anywhere. The distance between them was too much and they are both really focused on their careers post Love Island.”

Tom and Samie could be crowned the winners of Love Island 2023, according to current betting odds

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad