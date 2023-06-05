Lidl is set to make a huge change to one of its popular meat products as it aims to help the environment and reduce plastic. The budget retailer has revealed plans to introduce new vacuum-packed packaging across its beef mince range.

Alongside the packaging being recyclable, it will also reduce the amount used by almost two-thirds. The smaller packs will also provide space-saving in delivery trucks, which will also result in up to 350 vehicles being taken off the road per year.

Shyam Unarket, Lidl’s head of responsible sourcing & ethical trade, said: “Plastic reduction is a huge priority for us, and this one change will reduce the amount of plastic in each pack by a whopping two-thirds, culminating in the elimination of over 250 tonnes of plastic from packaging a year.

“However, we also recognise the important role that plastic plays in our daily lives. That’s why it’s hugely important that our plastic reduction strategy is centred around a progressive circular programme. By ensuring that any new packaging is recyclable, we’ll be able to help prevent plastic pollution in our environment.

“When the new packaging arrives in store early next year, we know that the huge benefits both from a sustainability and practical perspective, will be welcomed by our customers.”

Lidl says customers across the country will be guaranteed the same amount of high-quality 100% British beef mince, whilst collectively saving over 250 tonnes of plastic a year through the new packaging. With the new packaging providing around double the current shelf life, it’s also estimated that it will half the amount of beef mince food waste in store.

The change - which will be introduced at the beginning of next year - also comes with significant additional benefits for shoppers, including double the shelf life, from eight to around 16 days, staying fresher for longer for customers to use, easy peel film, so that customers don’t have to touch the raw meat and smaller footprint pack, taking up less storage space in the fridge or freezer

This latest change forms part of Lidl’s commitment to tackling the important issue of plastic waste, as it looks to drive improvements across its product range through plastic reduction, recyclability and circularity.