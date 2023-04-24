Strictly Come Dancing legend Len Goodman has died in a hospice from bone cancer. The 78-year-old was surrounded by the family over the weekend, and died in Tunbridge Wells, Kent on Saturday night.

A spokesperson for Mr Goodman said: “I can confirm he died peacefully over the weekend surrounded by his family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goodman was the former head judge of the BBC One dance competition, and was with the show for 12 years from its launch in 2004 until 2016. He became a hugely popular figure on the show for his iconic announcement for a score of seven.

As well as Strictly, he also appeared on the United States version of the show, Dancing with the Stars for 17 years from 2005 until 2022. The show attracts huge names, with the likes of Kim Kardashian previously taking part.

Most Popular

He was born in London in 1944 and began his working life as a welder at Harland and Wolff in Woolwich, but wanted to be a footballer. His dancing career began at age 20, after his doctor recommended it to help him recover from a foot injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad