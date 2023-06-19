News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed

Leigh Francis tour: Keith Lemon comedian announces ‘My First Time’ UK tour dates - how to get tickets

Award-winning stand-up and Keith Lemon creator, Leigh Francis, has announced his ‘My First Time’ UK Tour, hitting the road next year.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 19th Jun 2023, 11:15 BST- 2 min read

BAFTA winning comedian Leigh Francis has announced his UK Tour ‘My First Time’ coming in spring 2024. The stand-up star, who is known for charismatic alter-ego Keith Lemon, is set to appear in major UK cities including London, Glasgow, Leeds, Sheffield, and Liverpool, for the first time ever.

Kicking off on March 6, 2024 Leigh will go on a month-long tour visiting his fans across the UK from Bath to Birmingham with a stop in Glasgow in between. He will then conclude his tour in Leeds on April 6.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leigh’s most recognisable role is as the affable Keith Lemon on Celebrity Juice, which has won awards from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), the National Television Awards, and the TV Choice Awards.

In 2020, he started the YouTube channel Keith Lemon’s Doings, which serves as a hub for all of his fictional personas and a window into his interests in film, pop culture, fashion, and the arts. Leigh’s new podcast with Lucie Cave, Back Then When, premiered just as the third season of Shopping With Keith Lemon debuted on ITV2.

Most Popular

    How to get Leigh Francis’ 2024 ‘My First Time’ UK tour tickets

    Tickets will be on sale on Friday, June 23, at 10am via Tix To website.

    Leigh Francis’ 2024 ‘My First Time’ UK tour - full list of dates

    March 6 - Bath  Forum

    March 7 - Guildford G Live

    March 8 - Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

    March 9 - London The London Palladium

    March 14 - Cambridge Corn Exchange

    March 15 - Sheffield City Hall

    March 16 - Halifax Victoria Theatre

    March 17 - Salford Lowry

    March 20 - York Barbican

    March 21 - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

    March 22 - Hull City Hall

    March 23 - Bradford St George’s Hall

    March 24 - Buxton Opera House

    March 28 - Newcastle Tyne House

    March 29 - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

    March 30 - Liverpool Philharmonic

    March 31 - Birmingham Symphony Hall

    April 6 - Leeds Grand Theatre and Opera House

    Award-winning stand-up and Keith Lemon creator, Leigh Francis, has announced his ‘My First Time’ UK Tour, hitting the road next year. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Disney)Award-winning stand-up and Keith Lemon creator, Leigh Francis, has announced his ‘My First Time’ UK Tour, hitting the road next year. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Disney)
    Award-winning stand-up and Keith Lemon creator, Leigh Francis, has announced his ‘My First Time’ UK Tour, hitting the road next year. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Disney)
    Related topics:Tickets