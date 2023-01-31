One of the late Queen’s closest friends has died at the age 97. Lady Rupert Nevill had known the Queen since childhood when they met in a Girl Guiding troop on the grounds of Buckingham Palace.

The Daily Mail reports that “Micky”, as she was known by those closest to her, passed away last week. Senior royals are expected to attend her funeral next week.

Lady Rupert was born Camilla Wallop and is daughter to the 9th Earl of Portsmouth. She married Lord Rupert Nevill, who was treasurer and later private secretary to Prince Phillip in East Sussex in 1994.

“Micky” was said to be the most mischievous of the late Queen’s pals. An article from the 1970s revealed that Queen Elizabeth loved to sneak out when she was young, and did so with Micky’s help.

It read: "The Queen relishes seeing whether out of royal context she can go unrecognised. She once queued at the ticket office ­without being noticed.

"Another night, when slow-­moving crowds jammed the foyer, the manager recognised Micky Nevill and suddenly realised that, elbow-deep in the crush and enjoying it, was the Queen."

Among those paying tribute to Lady Rupert was Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes. He told the Daily Mail : “ I will miss her tremendously. We had been friends for more than half a century.