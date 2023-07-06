News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Railway station ticket offices face closure
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’

King Charles: Protestors shouting ‘not my King’ arrested as monarch presented with Scottish crown jewels

Protesters shouting ‘not my King’ were arrested in Edinburgh as King Charles was presented with the Scottish crown jewels

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 6th Jul 2023, 15:16 BST- 1 min read

Thousands packed the streets of Edinburgh as King Charles received Scotland’s crown jewels in St Giles’ Cathedral, but outside two women were arrested while protesters shouted "not my king".

King Charles was presented with the Honours of Scotland at a national service of thanksgiving. The ceremony included a people’s procession, a royal procession, a 21-gun salute, and a flypast by the Red Arrows.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Outside the service, two women, aged 20 and 21, have been arrested over an alleged breach of the peace, after reportedly trying to get over the safety barriers outside. Protesters set up camp along the Royal Mile, chanting "not my king" to the surrounding crowd.

Demonstrator Evie Smith, who lives on the Royal Mile, does not believe the monarchy should be abolished but would like to see the royals put more money "back into the country".

Most Popular

    She told Sky News: "Some people can’t even afford a Sunday dinner. Others like nurses are also looking for better pay. I would like to see [the royals] give significantly more back, as well as all the billionaires."

    The service featured centuries-old aspects of Scottish royal tradition along with new additions such as pieces of music written specially for the occasion, a psalm sung in Gaelic and the use of passages from the New Testament in Scots.

    Anti-monarchy protesters before for the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Picture: Lisa FergusonAnti-monarchy protesters before for the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Picture: Lisa Ferguson
    Anti-monarchy protesters before for the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Picture: Lisa Ferguson
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    During the ceremony, the sceptre and crown from the Honours of Scotland were presented to the King, along with the new Elizabeth Sword which was carried by Olympic rower Dame Katherine Grainger.

    Related topics:ProtestersEdinburghPeopleRed Arrows
    News you can trust since 1854
    Follow us