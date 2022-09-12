King Charles III has addressed Members of Parliament for the first time since being made the monarch.

It comes as part of what is a bust schedule for the new King, which will see him taking part in new roles throughout the week as he begins his reign.

Here’s what the new King said in his speech, which included a reflection his his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

What did King Charles III say in the Westminster Hall?

In a speech at Westminster Hall in front of serving Members of Parliament, members of the House of Lord’s, and several ex Prime Ministers, King Charles spoke of Queen Elizabeth II and appreciated the history of the building he spoke in.

He said: “As I stand before you today, I cannot help but feel the weight of history which surrounds us, and which reminds us of the vital parliamentary traditions to which members of both houses dedicate yourselves with such personal commitment to the betterment of us all.

The King added that Parliament is “the living and breathing instrument of our democracy” and a reminder of “mediaeval predecessors of the office to which I’ve been called”.

“My Lords and members of the House of Commons, we gather today in remembrance of the remarkable span of the Queen’s dedicated service to her nations and peoples.

Her late Majesty “pledged herself to serve her country and her people and to maintain the precious principles of constitutional government which lie the heart of our nation.

“She sets an example of selfless duty which, with God’s help and your counsel, I am resolved faithfully to follow.”

What is next for King Charles III?