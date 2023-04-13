Television cameras will not capture the moment the King is anointed with holy oil before being crowned at Westminster Abbey. King Charles has reportedly chosen to shield himself from public view during this part of the ceremony, instead deciding to “respect his relationship with God”.

According to royal insiders, Charles has instructed organisers to follow the tradition of previous monarchs for the moment when the Archbishop of Canterbury pours holy oil from the ampulla onto the Coronation Spoon, anointing the sovereign on the hands and head. Previously, the King had been in favour of the public witnessing the historic moment, but plans have changed at the last minute.

During the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, the late Queen was shown seated in the Coronation chair, under a canopy which was placed over her and held by the four Knights of the Garter, before being shielded from public view for the anointing by the Archbishops. The moment of anointing with the holy oil happens just before the investiture and crowning.

A Buckingham Palace source told the Mirror: ““This is the most holy and sacred of the entire ceremony, where monarchs who have gone before have been upheld. The King takes his role and relationship with God extremely seriously and will continue with the anointing as it has been carried out before in full.”

According to the Royal Collection Trust, the tradition of being hidden during the anointing goes back to the Old Testament where the anointing of Solomon by Zadok the Priest and Nathan the Prophet is described. For the service, holy oil will be contained in the Ampulla, made from gold and cast in the form of an eagle with outspread wings.

The route King Charles will take on the day of the coronation has also recently been announced and will see the King travel in special carriages from Buckingham Palace, along the Mall to Trafalgar Square, along Whitehall to Parliament Square and then to Westminster Abbey. He will then be crowned King inside Westminster Abbey.

